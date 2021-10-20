Vote with Confidence website launches to address voting facts, fallacies

The Virginia Department of Elections has launched a Vote with Confidence website to provide citizens with information on when and where they can vote, how Virginia conducts its elections process, key dates and deadlines, and facts concerning the checks and balances employed to combat potential voting irregularities and ensure the accuracy of election outcomes.

The site, which can be accessed at www.elections.virginia.gov/voter-ed, houses information of interest to new voters and seasoned ballot casters alike. In addition to information specific to the upcoming Nov. 2 ballots and elections, topic areas include sections covering:

Election terminology

How the public can volunteer to get involved in the process

An interactive quiz

A MythBusters section to address potential concerns voters may have regarding cybersecurity, voter fraud, various methods of voting, and the overall trustworthiness of election outcomes.

“While the voting process is something most Virginians pay attention to a few days every year, the system that ensures a trusted election outcome never stops,” said Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Christopher Piper. “That is the job of more than 133 certified registrars and their staff who follow 470 pages of election law. They work year-round to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections with the help of some 15,000 volunteers. They know how rigorous and meticulous our election process is. Now, this website exists so the public can share that same confidence in casting their vote and in our election outcomes.”

Voters with questions about absentee, mail-in, and in-person voting, or any aspect of the Nov. 2 election are encouraged to visit the website at

www.elections.virginia.gov/voter-ed, call the Virginia Department of Elections at (800) 552-9745, or email the department at info@elections.virginia.gov.

