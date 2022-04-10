VMI shuts out Samford, 1-0, to salvage series finale

Four VMI pitchers combined for a four-hit shutout at Samford Sunday as the Keydets defeated the Bulldogs 1-0 in Southern Conference action at J.L. Griffin Field.

Freshman Tyler Kaltreider, redshirt junior Nathan Light, redshirt freshman Will Riley and redshirt junior Will Lopez combined for the Keydets’ first shutout since a 10-0 victory over Mercer University on April 17 last year.

Trey Morgan led off the second inning with a triple and came in to score on a Cole Jenkins single for the only run of the game.

Kaltreider got the starting nod and worked 3 2/3 innings, scattering three hits and one walk to earn the win. Light allowed just a hit and a walk in his two innings of relief and Riley followed with 1 1/3 hitless innings. Lopez came in with one on and no outs in the eighth and promptly recorded an out before inducing an inning-ending double play grounder. He allowed a two-out walk in the ninth but shut the door to earn the save.

Brett Cook had a single and was also hit by a pitch to reach base twice. Ty Swaim drew a walk.

Jalon Long was the tough-luck loser for Samford (15-14/2-1 SoCon), tossing seven innings of three-hit, one-run ball with four strikeouts.

VMI (10-23/1-2 SoCon) hosts VCU Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a non-conference game.

