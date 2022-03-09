VMI improves to 6-1 at home with 11-4 mid-week win over Penn State

Will Knight and Brett Cook each drove in three runs Tuesday as VMI defeated visiting Penn State 11-4 in a non-conference game from Gray-Minor Stadium.

The Keydets are 6-1 at home this season and have scored in double figures in three of the last four games.

The contest was tied at one entering the bottom of the third inning, but VMI exploded for four runs, the big blow a three-run home run to left center field from Cook.

The Keydets followed with three more in the fourth to open an 8-1 lead, aided by Knight’s two-run single. Cole Garrett hit a two-run double in the sixth to help break the game open.

Five Keydet pitchers limited the Nittany Lions to just eight hits and one walk on the day. Freshman Caden Plummer earned his first collegiate win with three solid innings and four strikeouts, and Will Riley earned his first save with three innings of relief, striking out five.

Nathan Light threw a scoreless frame, and Adam Jewell worked two-thirds of a scoreless inning.

Justin Starke, this week’s Southern Conference Player of the Week, went 3-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored. Knight and Trey Morgan were each 2-for-5, while Zac Morris had a hit, two walks and two runs.

Josh Spiegel was 2-for-3 with a home run for Penn State (3-8), while Anthony Steele also homered.

VMI (7-5) is scheduled to host Holy Cross Wednesday at 3 p.m.