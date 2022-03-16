VMI falls on the road at #15 North Carolina, 5-1

The 15th-ranked North Carolina baseball team opened an early 5-1 lead Tuesday and went on to defeat visiting VMI by that same score in a non-conference game on Tuesday.

This is the fifth game that VMI (8-8) has faced a top 25 opponent this year.

After the Tar Heels scored a run in the bottom of the third, redshirt junior Will Knight led off the top of the fourth with a double and scored on a Brett Cook single. UNC responded with three in the fourth. After loading the bases, the hosts plated single runs with a hit batsman, a balk and a groundout.

Knight and Trey Morgan each had two hits for VMI. Jed Barrett walked and was hit by a pitch and Cole Garrett also had a hit.

The Keydet bullpen didn’t allow a hit after the fifth inning. Tyler Bradt and Morgan each tossed perfect innings and Will Riley threw 1 2/3 scoreless frames.

Shaddon Peavyhouse and Davis Palermo combined for five hitless innings out of the UNC (15-2) bullpen, walking one with eight strikeouts.

VMI hosts Rider this weekend in a three-game series in Gray-Minor Stadium.