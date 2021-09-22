VITA awards new contract for IT contingent labor program

The Virginia Information Technologies Agency has announced the award of a five-year contract to CAI for the Commonwealth’s information technology contingent labor program.

“Our information technology contingent labor program has been a tremendous success over the past 16 years; I am pleased that we can continue to deliver comprehensive consulting service options and a flexible process for our customer agencies,” said Chief Information Officer of the Commonwealth Nelson Moe. “This contract provides for enhanced alignment between contract rates and the local labor market for maximum cost savings.”

The ITCL program provides opportunities for small, women-owned and minority-owned (SWaM) businesses to compete for Commonwealth business. SWaM suppliers make up 35 percent of the program’s subcontractor network that provides resources to state agency customers. During the current contract period, SWaMs have been awarded 50 percent of the overall contract spend.

“Providing opportunities for SWaM- and service-disabled-owned businesses to compete for Virginia’s business is critical and yields proven, measurable benefits for the Commonwealth,” Moe said. “This partnership will continue to provide state agencies and public entities with an efficient and cost-effective purchasing vehicle to engage quality IT resources to augment their agency business teams.”

Resources can be obtained in the form of IT contractors or in the form of deliverables-based solutions. The hourly-based resource solution, also called staff augmentation, covers a broad range of services with 50 IT job titles that are available at varying degrees of experience. The deliverables-based solution provides fixed-price work initiatives in one of the 15 specialty areas currently in demand throughout Virginia.

Contract awards followed in-depth, multiagency evaluation of responses to VITA’s request for proposals. The RFP was publicly issued in June 2020 and scored according to pre-established evaluation factors. Ten suppliers submitted proposals.