Virginia vs. Duke: Time, TV info, pregame and live coverage from AFP

Editor Chris Graham gets you ready for today’s game pitting Virginia (4-2, 2-2 ACC) and Duke (3-3, 1-2 ACC). Join our blog for live coverage, commentary and in-game analysis.

Broadcast Information

The game will kick at 12:30 p.m. and is scheduled to air on ACC Regional Sports Networks and locally in Virginia on MASN. A complete list of affiliates carrying the game can be found here. The matchup will also be available on the ESPN App/ESPN.com and is subject to blackout.

The contest can be heard on Virginia Sports Radio Networks around the Commonwealth and live on VirginiaSports.com. A list of stations can be found here.

Fans can follow along via live stats and the Virginia Mobile app and get in-game updates on the team’s official twitter account, @UVAFootball.

Pregame Coverage

What Virginia Football fans need to know about the Duke Blue Devils

David Cutcliffe worked the miracle of miracles in 2013, leading Duke – Duke! – to a 10-win season and a Coastal Division championship.

D line play needs to improve for Virginia to get stops

Pro Football Focus had Virginia D linemen playing a total of 156 snaps in the 34-33 win over Louisville on Saturday. Which would work out to having a three-man D line front on 52 of the 64 defensive snaps.

Keytaon Thompson, FBP, keys Virginia passing attack from the outside

Bronco Mendenhall brought Keytaon Thompson in last year expecting the Mississippi State transfer to compete for the starting QB job, and didn’t hold that thinking back from the presumed starter, Brennan Armstrong.

Virginia has to figure out how to stop Duke back Mateo Durant

The weakness for the Virginia defense is up front against the run. Duke might be able to exploit the ‘Hoos there with explosive tailback Mateo Durant.

Game Notes: Getting you ready for Virginia vs. Duke on Saturday

Virginia (4-2, 2-2 ACC) returns home for the first time since Sept. 24 to host ACC Coastal Division foe, Duke (3-3, 0-2 ACC) on Saturday at Scott Stadium.

Josh Hayes is done at UVA: Probably the best for both sides

The Josh Hayes era, brief as it was, three games in total, has come to an end, with word that the North Dakota State transfer cornerback is headed back to the transfer portal.

Betting line

Vegas: Virginia -11

Virginia -11 ESPN FPI: Virginia 81.7 percent win probability

Forecast

Mateo Durant gets a lot of yards up through the A and B gaps, which is where Virginia is weakest defensively, with a lack of depth on the D line. This would be more of a problem if Duke wanted to run clock to try to keep the ball out of the hands of Brennan Armstrong and the UVA offense, but Cutcliffe prefers to go tempo. As a result, this one could end up being a bit of a shootout. In the end, the ‘Hoos have too much firepower, particularly with Duke suffering some issues with depth in its secondary. The scoreboard guy will be busy. Prediction: Virginia 51, Duke 34.