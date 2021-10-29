Virginia Tech vs. Georgia Tech: How to watch, game preview, prediction

The reeling Virginia Tech football team (3-4, 1-2 ACC) is looking to end its three-game losing streak when the Hokies travel down to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech (3-4, 2-3 ACC) on Saturday.

Justin Fuente appears to be on the hot seat as the VT coach after three straight losses at home, two of which were narrow defeats to Notre Dame and Syracuse last weekend. A win here could possible right the ship, but with four of their last five games away from home, bowl eligibility is once again a concern.

Here’s everything to know:

Where to watch?

The game will air on regional sports networks at noon on Saturday, October 30. For the specific channel in your area, click here.

What to know about VT

If they are consistent at one thing, it’s being inconsistent. First it was all about how stellar the defense is, but then they have given up on average north of 30 points per game in their last three. That anemic offense that just can’t get going, they’ve put up 72 points in their last three games, which isn’t bad at all. But the truth is, aside from getting handled by Pittsburgh, they were comfortably ahead of Notre Dame and Syracuse and blew both of them. A game of inches.

What to know about GT

They’ve won two out of their last four and have found some consistency on offense, scoring 45, 21, 31 and 48. They gave UVA a battle last Saturday in a 48-40 loss where QB Jeff Simms threw for 300 yards, three touchdowns and a pick. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is coming off a dazzling display where he carried the ball for 132 yards on just 13 carries, so the Hokies will look to zero in on him. The offense is balanced, the defense has trouble at the line of scrimmage, and they will need to play a clean game to set themselves up well.

Prediction

The Hokies haven’t looked convincing at all lately, and Georgia Tech has the edge at home. The Yellow Jackets strike early and hold on.

Georgia Tech 28, Virginia Tech 20

Story by Roger Gonzalez

