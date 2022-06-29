Virginia Tech lands another linebacker recruit
The Virginia Tech Hokies picked up their second football commitment of the week on Wednesday, landing three-star linebacker Aycn Stevens out of Indianapolis. The talented defender picked Brent Pry’s team over Purdue and Iowa State.
This news comes after the Hokies landed Tavorian Copeland, another linebacker prospect in the class 2023.
Stevens is 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds. He’s the No. 9 player in the state of Indiana, per 247Sports’ rankings.
According to 247Sports, Stevens received his scholarship offer from Tech back in April and had an unofficial visit in May. He officially visited last weekend and his commitment came shortly after.
“I like the people there. Really good people. Great staff. Awesome recruits I hung out with most of the week,” he told 247Sports.
It is rare to see a recruit from that area land at Virginia Tech. The Hokies previously dipped into the talented Indianapolis area, landing four-star Kris Harley just over 10 years ago. But coach Pry recruited Stevens’ older brother, Tommy, to Penn State. The holder brother then transferred to Miss. State where VT coaches Chris Marve and Mike Villagrana were on staff.
Stevens is the team’s 11th commitment for the class.
Story by Roger Gonzalez