Virginia rips #22 Virginia Tech in ACC weekend series opener, 18-1

Published Saturday, May. 1, 2021, 9:02 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Andrew Abbott struck out eight, and a seven-spot in the fifth broke open a tight game as the Cavaliers blasted #22 Virginia Tech, 18-1, Friday night in Blacksburg.

Abbott (5-5) gave up an unearned run on four hits in seven innings of work for UVA (21-19, 12-16 ACC), which has now won three straight ACC series openers.

A Nic Kent solo homer in the top of the fifth tied the game after the unearned run had scored in the Tech (22-16, 15-13 ACC) fourth.

The shot ignited the seven-run outburst that turned the game in the Cavaliers’ favor.

UVA also put five-run innings on the board in the seventh and eighth.

Kent finished 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI. It was the third time this season he has driven in four or more runs. Freshman Kyle Teel four runs and scored a season-high three times. The first year hit an opposite field three-run homer in the fifth that capped the fifth inning rally, the largest single-inning output of the season for the ‘Hoos.

The Virginia offense posted season-highs in runs (18), hits (17), RBI (17) and total bases (27) in the contest. The 18 runs in ACC play were the most since Virginia compiled 18 against Duke on March 17, 2011. It marks the third time since Virginia Tech joined the ACC that Virginia has scored 15 or more runs against its Commonwealth foe.

Sophomore Max Cotier and Devin Ortiz each had a game-high three hits. From the two-hole in the lineup, Cotier went 3-for-6 with three runs scored and collected a pair of RBI. He broke the 1-1 tie in the fifth with a two-RBI single through the right side. Ortiz went 3-for-4, scored three times and drove in two runs.

True freshman Jake Gelof made the most of his first career start at first base and only his sixth time all season on the lineup card. Batting eighth, he went 3-for-6 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI, all season-highs.

The two teams will return to action on Saturday night with Virginia’s Mike Vasil (6-3) on the hill. He will be opposed by righthander Anthony Simonelli. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ACC Network.

Related

Comments