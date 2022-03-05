Virginia gets needed road win at Louisville, 71-61

Published Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, 2:23 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia led by 19 at the half, but had to weather a couple of Louisville runs, including one that got the margin to seven, to finish off the 71-61 win at the Yum! Center on Saturday.

That it didn’t get more interesting late was due to Reece Beekman going crazy from three. The 6’3” sophomore, a 30.9 percent shooter from long-range on the season, hit a trio of triples in the second half, the final one with 2:52 to go after a Malik Williams three had cut the Virginia lead to 66-59.

Sydney Curry, the only guy who really showed up for Louisville (12-18, 6-14 ACC), answered with a dunk to cut the margin back to eight.

After a Virginia (18-12, 12-8 ACC) turnover, Malik Williams, a senior back from a one-game suspension playing on Senior Day, failed to convert a layup with Kody Stattmann checking him down low with 1:32 on the clock that would have made it a two-possession game.

Noah Locke missed a contested three with a minute to go, and Beekman, who had five steals on the day, ended Louisville’s final two possessions with steals to close things out.

Beekman ended up with 15 points (6-of-9 FG, 3-of-3 3FG), 12 rebounds, five assists and the five steals in 39 minutes.

Kadin Shedrick was the leading scorer, with a career-hjgh 20 points, 16 in the first half, on 8-of-9 shooting, in 23 minutes off the bench.

Armaan Franklin added 13 points (3-of-7 FG, 2-of-4 3FG, 5-of-6 FT), and Kody Stattmann had 11 points (3-of-5 FG, 1-of-2 3FG, 4-of-6 FT) in 29 minutes off the bench.

Curry had 24 points (9-of-13 FG, 6-of-6 FT) and 14 rebounds for Louisville.

The win secures the six seed in next week’s ACC Tournament in Brooklyn for Virginia. The ‘Hoos will play the winner of the 11-14 first-round game in Wednesday’s second round at 9 p.m.

Virginia Notes

Double Figure Scorers: Kadin Shedrick (20), Reece Beekman (15), Armaan Franklin (13), Kody Stattmann (11)

Shedrick had a career-high 20 points

Beekman added a career-high 12 rebounds for his first career double-double

Beekman (5 steals) moved into past Othell Wilson (1981-82) for second on UVA’s single-season steal list with 62

Stattmann matched a career high with 11 points

Shedrick reached double figures for the 10th time (12th career)

Shedrick made 10 straight field goals (Feb. 19-March 5) until his second half miss in the lane

Beekman reached double figures for the 10th time (13th career)

Stattmann reached double figures for the first time (3rd career)

Franklin reached double figures for the 19th time (33rd career)

Jayden Gardner’s has 12-game double figure scoring streak ended

Story by Chris Graham