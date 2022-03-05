Virginia gets needed road win at Louisville, 71-61
Virginia led by 19 at the half, but had to weather a couple of Louisville runs, including one that got the margin to seven, to finish off the 71-61 win at the Yum! Center on Saturday.
That it didn’t get more interesting late was due to Reece Beekman going crazy from three. The 6’3” sophomore, a 30.9 percent shooter from long-range on the season, hit a trio of triples in the second half, the final one with 2:52 to go after a Malik Williams three had cut the Virginia lead to 66-59.
Sydney Curry, the only guy who really showed up for Louisville (12-18, 6-14 ACC), answered with a dunk to cut the margin back to eight.
After a Virginia (18-12, 12-8 ACC) turnover, Malik Williams, a senior back from a one-game suspension playing on Senior Day, failed to convert a layup with Kody Stattmann checking him down low with 1:32 on the clock that would have made it a two-possession game.
Noah Locke missed a contested three with a minute to go, and Beekman, who had five steals on the day, ended Louisville’s final two possessions with steals to close things out.
Beekman ended up with 15 points (6-of-9 FG, 3-of-3 3FG), 12 rebounds, five assists and the five steals in 39 minutes.
Kadin Shedrick was the leading scorer, with a career-hjgh 20 points, 16 in the first half, on 8-of-9 shooting, in 23 minutes off the bench.
Armaan Franklin added 13 points (3-of-7 FG, 2-of-4 3FG, 5-of-6 FT), and Kody Stattmann had 11 points (3-of-5 FG, 1-of-2 3FG, 4-of-6 FT) in 29 minutes off the bench.
Curry had 24 points (9-of-13 FG, 6-of-6 FT) and 14 rebounds for Louisville.
The win secures the six seed in next week’s ACC Tournament in Brooklyn for Virginia. The ‘Hoos will play the winner of the 11-14 first-round game in Wednesday’s second round at 9 p.m.
Virginia Notes
- Double Figure Scorers: Kadin Shedrick (20), Reece Beekman (15), Armaan Franklin (13), Kody Stattmann (11)
- Shedrick had a career-high 20 points
- Beekman added a career-high 12 rebounds for his first career double-double
- Beekman (5 steals) moved into past Othell Wilson (1981-82) for second on UVA’s single-season steal list with 62
- Stattmann matched a career high with 11 points
- Shedrick reached double figures for the 10th time (12th career)
- Shedrick made 10 straight field goals (Feb. 19-March 5) until his second half miss in the lane
- Beekman reached double figures for the 10th time (13th career)
- Stattmann reached double figures for the first time (3rd career)
- Franklin reached double figures for the 19th time (33rd career)
- Jayden Gardner’s has 12-game double figure scoring streak ended
Story by Chris Graham