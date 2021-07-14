Virginia Board of Agriculture and Consumer Services to meet on July 20 in Richmond

The Virginia Board of Agriculture and Consumer Services will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, in Richmond.

The meeting will take place at Hardywood Park in West Creek, 820 Sanctuary Trail Drive.

Additional meeting information is available on the Virginia Regulatory Town Hall website.

Tentative agenda

Call to order

Roll call

Approval of draft Board meeting minutes from May 20, 2021

Board member reports

Commissioner’s Report to Board – Brad Copenhaver, Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services

Proposed stage – 2 VAC 5-105 (Regulations for the Inspection of Pet Shops Selling Dogs or Cats) – Dr. Carolynn Bissett, Program Manager, Office of Veterinary Services

Proposed stage – 2 VAC 5-405 (Regulations for the Application of Fertilizer to Nonagricultural Lands) – David Gianino, Program Manager, Office of Plant Industry Services

Proposed fast-track action to amend 2 VAC 5-675 (Regulations Governing Pesticide Fees Charged by the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services) and 2 VAC 5-685 (Regulations Governing Pesticide Applicator Certification under Authority of Virginia Pesticide Control Act) – Larry Nichols, Director, Division of Consumer Protection

Response to Sacks Petition for Rulemaking pertaining to home service contract providers pursuant to Va. Code § 59.1-434.4 – Michael Menefee, Program Manager, Office of Charitable and Regulatory Programs

Proposed appointment of Virginia Winery Distribution Company board member – Brad Copenhaver, Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services

Overview of options for electronic meetings – Kevin Schmidt, Director, Office of Policy, Planning, and Research

New business

Future board meetings

Public comment period

Adjournment