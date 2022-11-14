Menu
video tony elliott is struggling at uva but no fans hes not going to get fired
Sports

Video: Tony Elliott is struggling at UVA, but no, fans, he’s not going to get fired

Chris Graham
Published:

UVA isn’t the SEC. Chris Graham breaks down what has gone wrong in Year 1 of the Elliott era at Virginia, and where things are likely to go from here.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

