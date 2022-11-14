Sports
Video: Tony Elliott is struggling at UVA, but no, fans, he’s not going to get fired
UVA isn’t the SEC. Chris Graham breaks down what has gone wrong in Year 1 of the Elliott era at Virginia, and where things are likely to go from here.
I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]
After a two-week layoff, Pittsburgh got back in the win column Sunday, shutting out New Orleans in the second half en route to a 20-10 victory at Acrisure Stadium.
VMI rallied from 14 down at the half to get within one in the final minute, but Davidson escaped with a 75-71 win over the Keydets on Sunday.