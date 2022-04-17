Victor Planchart walkoff homer pushes Lynchburg Hillcats to win over Delmarva

Published Sunday, Apr. 17, 2022, 6:50 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

For the second time this week, the Lynchburg Hillcats come away with a walk-off victory over the Delmarva Shorebirds.

Victor Planchart was tonight’s Hillcat Hero as he punched a line drive to the right field wall in the bottom of the tenth to give the Hillcats the 2-1 victory over Delmarva. Lynchburg improves to 3-6, while Delmarva drops to 4-3.

The game was a pitching duel throughout as Jake Miller went four solid innings, only allowing one run in the fourth on the Isaac Bellony double that scored Ryan Higgins from third. He would finish the day only allowing two hits and recording three strikeouts.

Miller’s counterpart, Dan Hammer, went three innings of scoreless baseball. Although, he did walk five batters while only recording three strikeouts.

The Hillcats would tie the game up in the bottom of the fourth after Will Bartlett led off the inning with a triple. The next batter, Carson Tucker, would line a single over the second baseman to knot things up at one.

From then, the game would remain scoreless as Jack Leftwich and Davis Sharpe pitched just as well as they did on Tuesday. They would combine for six innings, three hits, and seven strikeouts.

With Jake Fox placed on second to start the inning, Victor Planchart would lead off the inning with a drive to the right field wall to score the game winning run. The Hillcats would split the series with Delmarva after the six-game set.

Lynchburg will be off tomorrow and then travel down to Carolina on Tuesday for a series with the Mudcats. First pitch is currently scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...