Vic Garber brings experience from Roanoke, Charlottesville to Harrisonburg Parks & Rec

A parks and recreation career that started in 1979 at Harrisonburg’s Community Activities Center has now come full circle, as Vic Garber began a new job today as Harrisonburg Parks & Recreation’s new assistant director.

Garber, who currently serves as the deputy director of the City of Charlottesville’s Parks & Recreation department, is no stranger to Harrisonburg. He grew up in Rockingham County and often took part in Harrisonburg Parks & Rec programs. His first parks and recreation job was as center supervisor of what is now known as the Cecil F. Gilkerson Community Activities Center at Westover Park.

That job kicked off a career filled with more than 30 years of leadership experience at recreation departments in Fayetteville, N.C., Roanoke and Charlottesville.

But, for Garber, it’s not just a career – it’s a life-long passion.

“I have always enjoyed participating in outdoor activities and have a real appreciation for the healthy impact being outdoors has on people,” he said. “I am an Eagle Scout, which instilled many of my outdoor values and appreciation for environmental education – as well as being a lifeguard, tennis instructor and was heavily involved in high school sports. In college I originally thought I would pursue a degree in Forestry until I took an Introductory course in parks and recreation which combined many academic disciplines. I learned quickly that my real passion was to bring people together for enjoyable healthy experiences and that I am really a people person.”

Harrisonburg Parks & Rec Director Brian Mancini looks forward to Garber bringing his experience to Harrisonburg.

“His years of experience in the recreation field will be an asset to our team and will enhance what we are already doing here in Harrisonburg. And his passion for recreation will go a long way in helping us further our mission of enhancing the quality of life of those in our community,” said Mancini in a news release.

Garber is looking forward to being back with Harrisonburg Parks & Rec, getting to know the team and learning more about what the community values in its parks and recreation system. He said he is impressed with the pickleball and futsal courts, soccer complex and the A Dream Come True Playground in the city.

More information about the department is available at www.harrisonburgva.gov/parks-recreation.