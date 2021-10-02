VDOT names Sean Nelson new Culpeper District engineer

Sean Nelson has been selected as the new VDOT Culpeper District engineer.

Effective Oct. 10, Nelson will be responsible for the construction, maintenance and operations maintenance, project development and business functions of nearly 10,500 lane miles in the Culpeper District’s nine counties: Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.

The district stretches from the Blue Ridge Mountains east toward the Commonwealth’s capital city, Richmond.

“I am honored to return to Culpeper District as the district engineer and look forward to working with our talented teams and valued community partners,” Nelson said. “I was born and raised in Louisa and am now raising my family there. I am proud to come home and am committed to making a difference in this region.”

Most recently, Nelson has served as the Richmond District maintenance engineer, responsible for the maintenance program and emergency operations for over 18,000 lane miles. Sean has more than 16 years of progressive engineering experience working within VDOT.

“Sean is a collaborative leader, a well-rounded technical expert and an engaged community partner,” said Chief Deputy Commissioner Rob Cary. “The nine counties and the unique transportation needs of the Culpeper District will thrive under Nelson’s guidance.”

Nelson has a diverse background in positions within VDOT, joining in 2005. He recently served in an acting capacity as the deputy district engineer for maintenance and operations in the Hampton Roads District. Prior to his Richmond District role, he served as the assistant resident engineer and resident engineer in Fredericksburg residency and as the Fredericksburg District pavement manager. He was a senior pavement engineer in VDOT’s Central Office and district pavement engineer and regional lab manager in Culpeper District. Nelson also is a graduate of VDOT’s Core Development Program.

Nelson holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering technology from Old Dominion University and is a licenced professional engineer in the Commonwealth of Virginia.