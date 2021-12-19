VCU Health announces inaugural vice president of diversity, equity, inclusion

VCU Health System has named Dr. Marcelle W. Davis as the inaugural vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion for VCU Health System.

For the past year, Dr. Davis served as the health system’s first director of DEI, leading the groundwork to integrate inclusion into the fabric of VCU Health. Under her leadership, VCU Health was selected as a Ragan 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility and Diversity Award recipient for diversity, equity and inclusion resources on VCU Health’s intranet.

In her new role, Dr. Davis will lead the development of an integrated DEI and cultural humility strategy across the health system that will benefit patient care and experience.

“Through Dr. Davis’ vision and direction, we will continue to transform our workplace diversity and inclusion programs and by doing so, enhance our recruitment and retention of talented team members from diverse and underrepresented groups,” said Art Kellermann, M.D., senior vice president for health sciences at Virginia Commonwealth University and CEO of VCU Health System. “This will not only improve our ability to educate, train and inspire team members at all levels of our organization, it will make us a better, stronger and more caring place to work.”

Dr. Davis came to VCU Health in 2020 from Booz Allen Hamilton in McLean, Va., where she served as leader of diversity, equity and inclusion, and led the firm in a diversity and inclusion, engagement and integration strategy for succession and talent planning. Dr. Davis was also responsible for strategic planning and operational management of 77 employee affinity groups, development and delivery of training and resources, and much more. Prior to joining Booz Allen Hamilton, Dr. Davis held leadership positions in DEI at the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Ryder System Inc. and Holland & Knight, LLP.

“I am honored to continue to serve VCU Health team members and patients and am often asked why I chose this work. My answer is simple — I don’t want my daughter to be treated the same way I was throughout my career. I want her to walk into a room with the beautiful brown color of her skin and be valued, respected and allowed to lead with the brilliance that she can,” Dr. Davis said. “It is because of her and others like her that I intentionally seek equity in places and spaces where it didn’t exist before.”

Dr. Davis has a bachelor of arts in political science from Georgia State University, a master of business administration from American Intercontinental University and a doctor of strategic leadership from Regent University.

