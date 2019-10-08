UVA Football: A look at the depth chart for Miami
The off-week for UVA Football didn’t come without some losses to injury, which, football.
Junior linebacker Rob Snyder is out for the season for the ‘Hoos (4-1, 2-0 ACC), a big loss.
Another big loss: center Tyler Fannin, whose absence means Dillon Reinkensmeyer is now on the depth chart as the #1 right tackle and the #2 center.
Backup cornerback Sean Smith is out after surgery, according to coach Bronco Mendenhall.
Last but not least: backup QB Brennan Armstrong, down with a turf toe since the Week 2 win over William & Mary, still out, with said turf toe.
Armstrong is still a possibility to come back. For now, the backup at QB is junior Lindell Stone.
Story by Chris Graham
