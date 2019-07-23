UVA Athletics: Carla Williams named Womens Leaders in College Sports Administrator of the Year

UVA athletics director Carla Williams was announced today as the Women Leaders in College Sports 2019 Administrator of the Year for all NCAA Division I FBS athletics programs.

She is one of eight female administrators from different levels of college athletics that will be honored Oct. 15 at the organization’s 2019 Women Leaders National Convention in Phoenix. Williams was nominated by her peers and selected based on her service during the 2018-19 academic year.

Under Williams’ direction in 2018-19, UVA won two NCAA Championships (men’s basketball and men’s lacrosse), finished eighth in the Directors’ Cup all-sports standings, won the men’s side of the Capital One Cup Award and launched the $180 million Master Plan for athletics improvements including a new football operations center and an Olympic sports center.

Williams was named UVA’s director of athletics in October of 2017. She was the first female African-American athletics director at a Power Five conference institution. At the time, she was the fifth active female athletics director at that level.

The Administrator of the Year Award is presented to Women Leaders in College Sports members for significant contributions made as an administrator of intercollegiate athletics. This award, recognizing administrative excellence, is presented annually to members in each NCAA division: Division I, FBS, FCS, Division II, Division III, NAIA/NJCAA or Conference/Organization.

The Nell Jackson Administrator of the Year Award is presented annually to an athletics administrator who exemplifies the personal qualities and professional accomplishments of Dr. Nell Jackson. This award is given to an individual who demonstrates qualities such as courage, conviction, and perseverance, and who is an advocate for gender equity and diversity. This award honors athletics administrators who are NCAA/Women Leaders in College Sports Institute for Administrative Advancement graduates and demonstrate vision and outstanding leadership.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google