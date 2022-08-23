Unretirement: Nearly 1/3 of retirees consider return to American workforce
More than three in 10 Americans are considering coming out of retirement and returning to the workforce.
According to The Work Shift, 31 percent of Americans are returning to work as most Americans are spending more and getting less for their money with the rise of inflation.
Fourteen percent of retirees are considering or actively looking for work. However, about 43 percent expect their age to make finding a job a challenge, according to a new poll from the American Staffing Association and The Harris Poll.
“At a time when more retirees need additional income and employers need their expertise and experience, older workers continue to face hiring barriers,” Richard Wahlquist, the president at the ASA, said. “Employers that take steps to embrace flexibility and diversity across their entire workforces will be more productive and have higher levels of employee engagement.”
If they could have a flexible work schedule, the Work Shift reported that 41 percent of retirees would look for employment, including part-time positions. Results of the survey suggest that baby boomers are concerned about their financial futures, but other research revealed that the Gen X generation is even more concerned about inflation.
The Work Shift also reported that return-to-office mandates are looming for some Americans. Apple, Peloton and Comcast are among companies that have told employees to return to work in the office at least several days per week after Labor Day 2022. While workers want flexibility, executives want in-person employees.
Office buildings are in the past. A new survey, according to the Work Shift, reveals that workplace relationships are the least important part of job satisfaction for American employees. Most important are compensation and work-life balance.