End of an era: University Hall implosion scheduled for May 25

The implosion of University Hall, the former home of the University of Virginia’s men’s and women’s basketball programs, is set for May 25 at 10 a.m.

The demolition of University Hall is part of the first phase of the Athletics Master Plan. The adjacent buildings to U-Hall, Onesty Hall and the Cage, have already been demolished.

A perimeter will be established around the area and will include the closure of Massie Road and Copeley Road starting at 5:30 a.m. and lasting until the late afternoon or early evening. Emmet Street will remain open.

Residents of the area can expect a loud noise that will last several seconds at the start of the implosion.

There will be a live broadcast of the event on Facebook Live @VirginiaCavaliers.

The demolition and implosion process is being managed by Renascent, an industry leader in demolition, abatement and recycling. Renascent has completed the abatement of the asbestos that was in University Hall.

University Hall opened in 1965 and hosted concerts and special events in addition to UVA men’s and women’s basketball games. The facility was closed to the public in 2015. Before the demolition process began, several UVA students, faculty and staff members documented the building with 3-D data acquisition and still cameras to ensure a record of the building exists for future reproductions.

Following the implosion, it will take several months to clear the area of debris. Once that process is complete, the construction of two new grass practice fields for athletics use will begin. The grass practice fields are scheduled to be available in August 2020.

For more information on the Athletics Master Plan, visit VirginiaSportsMP.com.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by May 15, 2019, and expected to retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Scott Ratcliffe and Zach Pereles, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google