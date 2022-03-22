U.S. Naming Commission narrows list of options for renaming Fort Lee

Published Tuesday, Mar. 22, 2022, 10:59 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The U.S. Naming Commission has released a narrowed list of options, including Arthur Gregg, to rename Fort Lee and eight other U.S. military bases across the nation.

Fourth District Congressman A. Donald McEachin has advocated for Fort Lee to be renamed in honor of Lt. General Arthur J. Gregg, whose 36-year military career included assignments in Korea, Vietnam, Japan, Germany and Washington, D.C., where he retired as deputy chief of staff of logistics for U.S. Army.

Following an independent commission organized by McEachin that agreed the military base should be rededicated in honor of Lt. General Gregg, McEachin and Majority Whip James E. Clyburn sent a letter to Admiral Michelle Howard to push for the name change.

McEachin issued a statement on the U.S. Naming Commission list of options:

“The U.S. Naming Commission has been tasked with the critical responsibility of renaming military installations honoring individuals who took up arms against the United States to preserve the institution of slavery. Fort Lee in Central Virginia was shortlisted as one of the first nine to be renamed. Since that time, I have advocated for Fort Lee to be rededicated in honor of Lt. General Arthur J. Gregg, a thirty-five year veteran of the U.S. Army and a celebrated military logistician who broke barriers to rise through the ranks from private to three-star general.

“Since the inception of this process, the U.S. Naming Commission has received more than 34,000 recommendations. I am thrilled that Arthur Gregg remains on the shortened list of 87 names, and I reiterate my call to rededicate Fort Lee as Fort Arthur Gregg. He is one of the most highly decorated Black military officers in U.S. history and represents the very best of the American Armed Forces.

“For far too long, the heroism, bravery, and sacrifices of Black servicemembers has been inadequately recognized and revered. We must rectify that injustice and honor the brave African Americans who defended our nation and its ideals. Renaming Fort Lee as Fort Gregg would be an incredible acknowledgment, not only of Lt. General Gregg’s contributions, but of the innumerable sacrifices men and women of color have made for generations in service to our nation.

“I will continue to advocate for Fort Gregg and engage with Admiral Michelle Howard, Chair of the Naming Commission, throughout this process.”

Like this: Like Loading...