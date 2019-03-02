U.S. farmers to mark National Ag Week in mid-March

U.S. agriculture will be celebrated during National Ag Week, March 10-16, with particular emphasis on National Ag Day, March 14.

Agriculture: Food for Life is the theme this year’s observance that promotes recognition and appreciation for those involved in American agriculture. The event also helps to introduce career opportunities in agriculture to the public.

Agriculture and forestry make up Virginia’s top industry, and the state is home to nearly 44,800 farms. Virginia farmers produce a wide range of commodities, the top three being broiler chickens, cattle and milk.

Some county Farm Bureaus will mark Ag Week by donating nonperishable food items and other supplies or making monetary donations to food banks and other charities.

“National Ag Week is a good way to bring recognition to agriculture in Virginia,” said Wayne F. Pryor, president of Virginia Farm Bureau Federation and a Goochland County grain and hay producer. “We care very much about providing safe, abundant food and other products for consumers; it’s no small responsibility, and it’s one that farmers across the state are proud to accept every day.”

National Ag Day and Week are organized by the Agriculture Council of America, a nonprofit organization that fosters public awareness of agriculture’s role in modern society.

Virginia Agriculture Week will be observed March 17-23 this year.

