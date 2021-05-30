Two-vehicle crash leads to fatality on Browns Gap Road

A Crozet man died at the scene of a two-vehicle head-on collision on Browns Gap Turnpike north of Blufton Road on Saturday.

William Marcus Clark II, 41 of Crozet, died at the scene of the 10:42 a.m. crash. A passenger in Clark’s vehicle sustained minor injuries. The two occupants of the second vehicle did not report any injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team. No further information will be released at this time.

This is the fourth traffic fatality investigated by ACPD in 2021.

