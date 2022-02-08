Two new JMU exhibitions explore individuality and identity in unique ways

Student artists in the JMU School of Art, Design and Art History used a variety of media and their unique perspectives to reveal their individuality and how they confront expectations about identity and larger cultural ideas in “Dimensions of Self.”

James Madison University’s ArtWorks Gallery opens the spring 2022 season with the exhibition.

A virtual tour of the exhibition will be posted on the ArtWorks site.

“Home Goods” at New Image Gallery is a solo exhibition of new works by Iranian-American interdisciplinary artist Rex Delafkaran consisting of mixed media sculpture. A show including but not limited to popcorn ceilings, gold door handles, a Persian carpet and something like “that sawhorse from the garage,” the exhibition is a deliberate combination of readymade and handmade materials that toy with the clashes between aesthetic cultural sameness and personal narrative.

The opening reception for both shows on Feb. 9, 5-7 p.m., is open to the general public and will offer food and drink.

The ArtWorks Gallery is JMU’s student-run gallery, allowing students to express their artistic voice. The gallery provides a space for students to present their work in a professional setting to the Harrisonburg community. The gallery strives to help students create new relationships and encourage unique, out-of-the-box ideas.