Two gallery openings planned for Wednesday at James Madison University
James Madison University is opening two new art exhibitions on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at ArtWorks and New Image galleries.
The galleries are co-located at 131 W. Grace St. in Harrisonburg. Free public parking is available in front of the building and the adjacent area on Chesapeake Drive.
The in-person receptions are scheduled for Sept. 14 from 5-7 p.m. for both shows. The receptions are open to the public and will have light refreshments.
New Image Gallery: “Feral and Invasive Pigments”
“Feral and Invasive Pigments” features New York-based artist Ellie Irons’ work using leaves, petals and berries to create watercolor paint from “the spontaneous plant beings–commonly known as weeds–who thrive in areas heavily impacted by extraction, industry, urbanization and climate change.” Over the past decade, Irons learned how to tune into the vibrant life animating urban landscapes, working with plants valued as native species, overlooked as common weeds, and maligned as invaders.
Visitors to the exhibition are invited to take away handbooks, paint flyers and postcards, and, if desired, contribute to the archive of pigments from Harrisonburg using the tools and materials provided.
– Sept. 14: 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 30-minute painting demonstration in the gallery.
– Sept. 14: 5-7 p.m. – Opening reception with the artist
– Sept. 15: 11:10 a.m. – Artist lecture, Duke 2004.
– Sept. 15: 2:30-4 p.m. – Plant walk and demonstration at the Arboretum’s Terrace
For more information, visit jmu.edu/artandarthistory/galleries/
ArtWorks Gallery: “What Fuels the Flesh”
ArtWorks Gallery opens its first fall 2022 exhibition with “What Fuels the Flesh,” showcasing student artwork inspired by their ideas surrounding human persistence. This collection of works reflects a contemplative look inside the lives and minds of students and what motivates, inspires and unites all people to complete our day-to-day routines and thrive.
– Sept. 14: 5-7 p.m. – Opening reception
– Exhibit runs through Sept. 30
A virtual tour of the exhibition is online.