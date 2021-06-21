Truist Foundation Partners with Virginia’s Community Colleges to close equity gaps

Thanks to a $100,000 grant from The Truist Foundation, more low- and middle-income Virginia residents will have access to scholarships for FastForward, a short-term workforce training program for in-demand career fields launched by Virginia’s Community Colleges.

The Truist Foundation’s contribution will provide financial assistance for 100 to 150 eligible students, helping them earn industry-recognized credentials and improve their career opportunities.

“The award represents an important investment in Virginia’s workforce and economy,” said, Glenn DuBois, chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges. “With the prevalence of pandemic-related job loss, food and housing insecurity, and an increased reliance on technology, the development of skills training is more vital than ever.”

“At Truist our purpose is to inspire and build better lives and communities,” said Dan O’ Neill, Virginia-East regional president for Truist, on behalf of the Truist Foundation. “We’re proud of this partnership and the implications it will have in benefiting our commonwealth’s students seeking to gain the skills necessary to enter the workforce.”

“A college credential can be life-changing, meaning better jobs and higher wages for deserving students and their families,” said VFCCE Board Chairman Dr. Stewart Roberson. “At this pivotal moment, having the ability to retrain for today’s in-demand jobs is critical in long-term pandemic recovery efforts for individuals, families and Virginia’s communities.”

Building the future of Virginia by supporting students pursuing workforce training scholarships will positively impact the lives of individuals, their families, and Virginia’s communities.