Top dating sites to meet Russians or Slavic countries: International dating

When you’re looking for men and women to date in Russian or even Slavic countries, it’s important that you know that international dating can have its perks and drawbacks. There are only a handful of sites that are directly dedicated to this form of dating, but they’re out there. It’s also important to know about other factors like language barriers (these are quite common, but many men and women in Russia actually know English well enough to type it, they may just get words confused), and even the occasional scammer/phisher that tries to get your information. In this site, we’ll give you the top 3 dating sites out there for finding Russian women and men out there.

Best Love or Romance Site

RussianCupid.com is one of the best sites when it comes to finding both love or romance. Why? Because if you’re just looking for romance, signup is free, and you can keep a free account for things like casual encounters, hookups, etc. You’ll need to pay for a premium membership if you’re looking for someone who’s actually looking for love or serious relationships, because many of those users are paid users. However, the site is completely secure, offers many different packages, and even has perks for their premium and free users as well.

Finding the Russian Woman

Elena’s Models is one of those dating sites that are a one of a kind site. They’re mainly for women, and the age ranges of all different ages. It’s one of the most active sites in Russia, and they’re very heavily used, extremely secure, and they even have perks for their members. They do cost money for premium memberships, however the price is cheaper than Russian Cupid.com. They even have a perks section for couples who met on the site.

What Generation is Next? Love!

Generation Love is a website that has been on the dating site scene for a while, but it doesn’t just target Russian users. There are many users from all over the world. The thing to notice about this site, is that it’s not primarily women’s profiles – it has about an even number of both women and men looking for love.

The only downside to Generation Love is that there is a high rate of profiles that are just scammers and phishing profiles, but this is nothing to worry about if you have knowledge of how to stay secure online thanks to other social media sites becoming rampant with them (like Facebook for example).

Conclusion

These aren’t the only websites out there, but they definitely are the most common used websites when it comes to finding Russian women or men to love. Not only that, but many of the users on the website know English, so that’s a big plus. You may find that if you want the best of the best, you’ll need to pay for a Gold or Platinum membership, but that’s not uncommon because it’s pretty much the same with even American dating sites.

