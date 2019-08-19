Today in TrumpWorld: Still wants to buy Greenland
Somehow, our president thinks you can just buy countries, like this is 1803 or something.
The gaffe here in discussing the just dumb idea being floated by President Trump is breaking down its supposed merits.
But, but, but, you know, Greenland is rich in natural resources, has all this water, offers strategic advantages in terms of military operations.
This is all true now without floating the asinine notion that the U.S. needs to “buy” Greenland.
The military outpost angle is already something that we have in our back pocket.
The natural resources angle: maybe we consider improving relations to the point where American companies can forge economic relationships with Greenland and Denmark to everyone’s benefit?
A crazy suggestion there, I know.
Because, you can just buy things.
What would you expect from somebody who has exactly no experience in real-world business or politics to think on something like this?
He’s a brand disguised as a real-estate tycoon.
You give him too much credit when you think this through to the resources and military angles, honestly.
What he was thinking when he first threw out this dumb idea: hotels.
We can build hotels there.
Seriously.
He hears the word “Greenland,” and he thinks, all that green land, all that water surrounding it, we can build hotels.
Oh, and golf courses.
Actually, him getting us out of Paris is going to help make an actually green Greenland a reality sooner rather than later.
He doesn’t get credit for that, though.
You don’t give a guy credit for wrecking the planet.
Holy bejeezus, this guy.
Column by Chris Graham
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.