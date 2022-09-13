Tips to be prepared for your visit to the Virginia State Fair
What’s on your Virginia State Fair checklist? Whether it’s thrill rides, live entertainment, exhibits, fair food, farm animals or all of the above, prepare now to get the most out of your visit to the State Fair of Virginia, which runs Sept. 23 through Oct. 2.
Held at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County, the fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
“We’re anticipating another fantastic season with many new food vendors, expanded agricultural attractions and over 350 hours of live entertainment for the whole family, which is all included with gate admission,” said Marlene Jolliffe, the fair’s executive director. “Planning ahead can help save time and money, so guests can fully enjoy all the State Fair of Virginia has to offer.”
The following tips can ensure a relaxed and memorable State Fair experience.
Buy tickets in advance
Purchasing tickets online guarantees the most savings and convenience – both before and during the fair. Online tickets are discounted from the gate admission price and buying in advance helps reduce wait times.
Advance tickets are on sale through Sept. 22 at StateFairVa.org at $11.50 for 5 years of age and older. They can be used any day during the fair.
Children 4 and younger will be admitted free with a paid adult admission.
Season passes may be purchased online through Sept. 16 for $65 and may be used throughout the fair’s 10-day run.
General admission includes access to all concerts, performances, competitions, exhibits and demonstrations.
Military admission is $13 at the gate. That’s a $3 savings off the $16 regular gate admission. The military discount is for active-duty service members, National Guard, Reserve and retirees with a current military ID or a Virginia DMV veteran’s credentialed license or ID card. The discount applies to the service member plus one guest. It does not extend to any other members of their party and is available at the gate only.
Parking
General parking at The Meadow is free. Premium parking is available at Gate 2 behind the Farm Bureau Center at a cost of $22.50 per day and must be purchased in advance online. Parking lot trams help visitors get to and from their vehicles in parking Lots A and C. Look for “Tram Stops” designated with small tents and flags. Fair officials advise fairgoers to note the numbered sign nearest their vehicles so they can find them easily.
Directions
The Meadow is located at 13191 Dawn Blvd. in Doswell. From I-95, take exit 98, and travel 1½ miles east on state Route 30.
During peak times, consider using alternate routes – U.S. Route 301 to state Route 30, and travel about 3 miles west on Route 30; or take U.S. Route 1 to state Route 30, and travel about 2 miles east on Route 30.
The State Fair of Virginia is partnering with DRIVE SMART Virginia to remind you to buckle up to make it home to your loved ones – not just as you head to the State Fair, but always.
Hours, rides and amenities
Ticket Plaza and building/exhibit hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Amusement rides open at 11 a.m. and will operate for at least one hour after the ticket plaza closes at 9 p.m.
Rides are not included in fair admission. Unlimited ride wristbands are $25 when purchased in advance, and $30 online or $32 on-site once the fair opens. Ride tickets and single-day unlimited ride wristbands will be available for purchase at ride ticket booths in the Midway and Virginia 529 Kidway areas.
Requirements for rides and some attractions include height, weight and whether a child must be accompanied by an adult. Those requirements will be displayed at each ride, at the Midway customer service booth and online.
A private area for nursing mothers is available in the Farm Bureau Center and in the Virginia 529 Kidway.
Guests can rent wheelchairs, motorized scooters and single and double strollers outside the Ticket Plaza on a first-come, first-served basis.
Special events
Craft beer aficionados may enjoy some Virginia-brewed selections at the Blue Ribbon Craft Beer Fest from 2-7 p.m. on Oct. 2. The first 50 attendees will receive a souvenir tasting glass to enjoy unlimited 4-ounce tastings from more than 12 Virginia breweries. Tickets are $44, which includes fair admission, and may be purchased online under the Attractions and Events tab.
Also on Oct. 2, cast your bid for unique carvings created by chainsaw artist Ben Risney during a live auction beginning at 5:30 p.m., with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting State Fair scholarships. The auction site is located behind Meadow Pavilion.
The 2022 State Fair of Virginia will run from Sept. 23 through Oct. 2. Additional information is available at StateFairVa.org.