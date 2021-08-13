Tim Heaphy to serve as chief investigative counsel to Jan. 6 committee

Senior Assistant Attorney General and University Counsel Tim Heaphy is taking a leave of absence to serve as Chief Investigative Counsel to the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

Heaphy will serve in this capacity until the work of the Select Committee is completed, at which time he will return to his current role as Senior Assistant Attorney General and University Counsel, a role he has held since 2018.

Jasmine Yoon will serve as Acting University Counsel in Heaphy’s absence.

“With his deep Virginia roots and breadth of experience and knowledge, Tim has served the University of Virginia, President Ryan, and the Board of Visitors well over the past three years,” Attorney General Mark Herring said. “I am incredibly proud that a member of my team has been asked to help with something as important as the investigation into just what happened that led to the insurrection on the Capitol on January 6th, and I wish Tim the best of luck in these endeavors.”

Prior to becoming Senior Assistant Attorney General and University Counsel, Heaphy was a partner at the international law firm of Hunton Andrews Kurth, where he chaired the firm’s White Collar Defense practice group. From 2009 through 2015, Heaphy served as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Virginia.

Heaphy previously served as an Assistant United States Attorney in Washington, D.C., and Charlottesville, and prosecuted criminal cases involving violence, illegal drugs, financial fraud, public corruption, civil rights, and environmental crimes.