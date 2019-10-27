Theatre at Bridgewater College to stage Tom Stoppard’s ‘Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead’

Theatre at Bridgewater College will present Tom Stoppard’s Tony Award-winning comedy Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead at Bridgewater College Oct. 31–Nov. 3 in Cole Hall.

Performances are at 8 p.m. Oct. 31–Nov. 2 and at 3 p.m. Nov. 3. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors over age 65 and non-BC students. Tickets will be available at the door 30 minutes prior to the start of the performance.

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead is co-directed by Dr. Scott W. Cole, associate professor of theater at Bridgewater College, and Angela R. Tolomei, a senior theater major, from Hanover, Pa.

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead is the inventive tale of Shakespeare’s Hamlet as told from the worm’s-eye view of the bewildered Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, two minor characters. This Shakespearean Laurel and Hardy finally get a chance to take the lead role, but do so in a world where reality and illusion intermix and where fate leads the two heroes to a tragic but inevitable end.​

Members of the cast include:

Samantha N. Brown, a senior English and theater double major, from Grottoes, Va.

Taylor M. Callahan, a junior global studies major, from Mechanicsville, Va.

Destiny C. Cross, a sophomore theater major, from Windsor, Va.

Catherine M. Downing, a senior English and theater double major, from Eldersburg, Md.

Elysia K. Gomez, a sophomore theater and digital media arts double major, from Manassas Park, Va.

Mary E. Killian, a senior psychology and theater double major, from Roanoke, Va.

Kylee A. Lorio, a sophomore political science major, from Newmanstown, Pa.

Christina L. Ludwig, a sophomore art major, from Strasburg, Va.

Jeffrey L. Roach III, a senior biology major from Elkton, Va.

Cristian A. Sanchez, a senior mathematics and philosophy and religion double major, from Jacksonville, Fla.

Gabriella B. Signor, a first-year liberal studies major, from Grovetown, Ga.

Elizabeth A. Sites, a sophomore mathematics major, from Shipman, Va.

Leslie A. Bates, a senior health and exercise science major, from Fredericksburg, Va., is serving as stage manager. Sajidah Fulani, a junior art major with a minor in theater, from Amelia, Va., is serving as assistant set designer.

Holly Labbe, an adjunct in theater at Bridgewater College, is working on costume design. Also working with the production are members of the local community: Shannon Dove on set design and Bridgewater College alumnus Ryan Howard on light design.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 undergraduate students.

