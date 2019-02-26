The University of Virginia Presents: National Geographic Live with Jodi Cobb

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The Paramount Theater will welcome the University of Virginia for the presentation of National Geographic Live with Jodi Cobb on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public.

Join veteran National Geographic photographer Jodi Cobb on a whirlwind retrospective of a distinguished career that has spanned four decades. Known for breaking through barriers and going undercover to reveal hidden societies, Cobb has captured fascinating glimpses of worlds such as Japan’s secret Geisha culture and the cloistered lives of Saudi Arabian women.

Her landmark story “21st Century Slavery” exposed a wide range of human trafficking, generating more reader accolades than any other story up to that point in the Geographic’s history. Travel with this inspiring woman as she chronicles her public-and private-path from young photojournalist to world-renowned photographer. Her presentation will be followed by a discussion with Dr. Claire Kaplan, Program Director for Gender Violence and Social Change and Men’s Leadership Project at the Maxine Platzer Lynn Women’s Center.

This free community event is supported by the University of Virginia.

The evening talk is a special encore event following the recently completed and highly successful National Geographic Live series at The Paramount Theater.

Pre-registration is encouraged and can be completed by calling The Paramount’s Box Office at 434.979.1333, online at www.theparamount.net, or in person at the Box Office Monday through Friday from 10:00AM until 2:00PM.

Related Content

Shop Google