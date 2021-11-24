The tie-breakers in play that could decide the Atlantic Division champ

The Atlantic Division will be decided this week, and three teams are still in contention – Wake Forest, NC State and Clemson.

Wake Forest (9-2, 6-1)

Wake Forest must defeat Boston College this weekend to win the Atlantic Division and earn a spot in the Subway ACC Football Championship Game.

NC State (8-3, 5-2)

NC State needs a win over North Carolina on Friday combined with a Wake Forest loss to Boston College for the Wolfpack to earn a trip to Charlotte. NC State would win a three-team tie at 6-2 with Clemson and Wake Forest due to its divisional record and head-to-head win over the Tigers.

Clemson (8-3, 6-2)

Clemson can earn a spot in the championship game for the seventh straight season with a Wake Forest loss to Boston College and an NC State loss to North Carolina.

ACC Football Notes

Nine ACC teams are bowl eligible with the possibility of three more joining the ranks this weekend. The ACC record for most bowl eligible teams is 11 set twice in 2016 and 2018.

Boston College (6-5), Clemson (8-3), Louisville (6-5), Miami (6-5), North Carolina (6-5), NC State (8-3), Pitt (9-2), Virginia (6-5) and Wake Forest (9-2) are bowl eligible.

Teams needing a win this weekend to become bowl eligible include Florida State, which plays at Florida, Syracuse, which hosts Pitt, and Virginia Tech, which faces rival Virginia in Charlottesville.

Twenty-three of the ACC’s 51 conference games this season have been decided by one possession (8 points or fewer), which is the most of any conference.

Three ACC teams were ranked in the Nov. 16 CFP rankings – No. 10 Wake Forest, No. 18 Pitt and No. 20 NC State. The Panthers’ No. 18 ranking is their highest ever CFP ranking.

Three ACC teams are ranked in the AP Top 25 – No. 20 Pitt, No. 21 Wake Forest and No. 24 NC State. The Demon Deacons have been ranked in eight consecutive AP polls this season and earned the program’s first top 10 ranking Oct. 31. In the AFCA Coaches Poll, Pitt is No. 17, Wake Forest is No. 21 and NC State is No. 24. Clemson IS also receiving votes in both polls.

