The future of online casinos: Virtual reality

Published Monday, Jun. 7, 2021, 2:15 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Gambling has always been intertwined in our cultures. Whether you’re gambling on a game of cards with friends, betting on horse races, or trying your hand at the slots, you’re participating in common practice. As we’ve all grown increasingly reliant on technology and the internet, a practice that was once done primarily in person is now moving more online. According to a demographic and gambling study, roughly 17% of the world’s population gambles online.

Similarly, as technology continues to grow, and we see the developments in Virtual Reality, we can predict the future of online gambling. Online gambling will continue to increase for the foreseeable future, and with the current rate of innovation, society will see an unparalleled overlap of VR and online casinos.

Growth in gambling and VR

Our lives are crowded with advertisements, paid promotions, and other marketing techniques. These are seen online, in the newspaper, on TV, and even through audio media like the radio or podcasts. It’s highly likely that in the past days or weeks, you’ve seen an advertisement for the highest online casino bonuses, or something of the sort.

The advertisement comes from the fact that online gambling is booming right now, and it’s only expected to increase. A recent 2021 report has suggested that by the year 2025, the online gambling market could reach numbers as high as $112 billion.

Just as online gambling is seeing new heights each day, virtual reality has experienced great momentum in innovation and growth as well. The field of virtual reality touches gaming, education, fashion, and even health care. Naturally, virtual reality and gambling will be merging as well, thanks to the unprecedented growth of each.

New operating system

Everyone who plays video games knows the big name, like PlayStation and Microsoft, that make video game consoles. Many people also know the best VR headsets and how to best utilize them. However, in the future, we may see a brand-new operating system or console.

Video game developers, VR gurus, and casino operators could team together to create a new system designed with the sole intention of marketing towards online gamblers. Additionally, VR can be incorporated into mobile devices to allow players the choice to gamble from their homes or on the go.

Gambling games in VR

To imagine what might happen in the future with gambling, you only need a bit of imagination, and a little experience with VR and online casinos wouldn’t hurt either.

The last time you gambled in a brick-and-mortar casino, what did you do? Did you play baccarat, blackjack, or the slots? What about the last time you played an online casino game? All of the games played in-person and online can be easily transferred into a virtual reality setting where you have more interaction than simply staring at your screen.

You could be sitting on your couch with your VR headset on, entering a virtual casino, and “walking” around to find a game to play. Depending on your experience level within the game, you can find card tables that are open for you but locked for other players.

Likely, you’ll be able to find online VR casinos that are simply played for fun rather than earning money. You can win fake, digital coins that can be redeemed to open different types of games, different casino settings, and more. However, that won’t be the only option, of course, as people will want to take advantage of VR gambling as a way to make money.

Additionally, just like online gaming now, you’ll be able to play in a virtual casino with other real players. This could bring the competitiveness of games like Texas Hold’em back into online gameplay as you’d be playing against something other than a computer.

Incorporating VR casinos with cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency is known for its utility and innovation. All around the world, people invest in cryptocurrency for its potential value and uses. While many people may dream of retiring off their crypto-based portfolios, this crowd favorite may also be the key to unlock VR gambling for those who want to play with real stakes.

VR games could allow players to add their digital wallets to their profile where they can deposit and gamble with their crypto. Depending on the system and online casino, you could gamble in several types of coins—including many of the smaller altcoins—or only with the well-known coins like Ethereum or Bitcoin. This would allow for people all over the world—including countries where gambling is illegal— to easily participate in online gambling that is safe and reliable.

The bottom line

Online gambling will always have its place in society, and as time goes on, online casinos will become more advanced, entertaining, and interactive. This will go hand-in-hand with the addition of VR to online casinos. In the future, you’ll be able to pick up your VR headset, head into an online casino, and gamble with real money against real people.

Related

Comments