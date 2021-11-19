The best baked goods for the holidays

Everyone wants to impress their friends and families over the holidays. Especially when it comes to food and desserts. But the question we all ask each year is, “what dessert should I bring?” Well, there are a few great options out there.

Read on and learn about several great holiday baked goods that you could make this year.

Pumpkin Crumb Loaf

During the fall season, pumpkin becomes the craze everyone talks about. With the rise of the pumpkin spiced latte, people discovered that pumpkin is a good, cozy flavor to start consuming as soon as the temperature starts dropping. So, as you prepare for this year’s Thanksgiving festivities, be sure to add pumpkin to the list.

Maybe you like to be different and don’t want to make a pumpkin pie; after all, that is pretty overdone. Well, you’re in luck. A pumpkin crumb loaf is the perfect pumpkin treat to break the mold of traditional desserts and surprise your family this year. It is a pumpkin spice cake topped with oat, cinnamon, and pumpkin seed streusel. After just fifty minutes in the oven, you’ll have a fantastic pumpkin loaf that is moist on the inside and crunchy on top.

Cheese Roll

For some holiday parties, it’s best to stick with something that you know will be a hit. The cheese roll is no exception to this. It is a middle of the road dessert that can suit any holiday occasion. It is simply a puff pastry filled with a cream cheese filling. They can be easy to make too! Most just require twenty minutes in the oven at 400 degrees. Take them out, let them cool for about fifteen minutes, and watch as the party devours every last one.

Apple Strudel

Another classic holiday flavor is apple. When it comes to Thanksgiving or Christmas get-togethers, middle-of-the-road apple pie can reign king at the dessert table, but maybe it’s time to switch it up this year? Apple strudel is a fantastic way to do this. This traditional puff-style pastry contains raisins, pecans, and of course, apples. Just put them in the oven for thirty-five minutes, top with powdered sugar, and sit back and enjoy the party.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Sometimes there’s just no better way to go other than with the revered chocolate chip cookie. The classic dessert is perfect for any holiday occasion. The trick is to get them warm and chewy on the inside while remaining crunchy or crisp around the edges. It’s a guaranteed party hit. Many recipes call for them to be baked for around twenty minutes at 380 degrees.

Dulce De Leche Besito Cookie

It’s always great to bring a classic or some sort of typical dessert to the party. However, maybe you want to switch it up this year. You want to get something that perhaps not many people have even seen or heard of before. If this is you, the dulce de leche besito cookie is the perfect holiday option. This cookie is simply a shortbread-style cookie with dulce de leche filling on the inside. It bakes for about twenty-five minutes at 350 and is finished off with powdered sugar when it’s done.

Chocolate Twist

If you are contemplating bringing chocolate chip cookies but are worried that someone else may be getting them, then the chocolate twist is the perfect option to go with. Especially if you have already bought the chocolate chips, this twisted-up croissant is a flaky chocolate pastry filled with mini chocolate chips and vanilla custard. It’s different, but not too crazy. An excellent choice for any occasion.

Porto’s Bakery

Maybe all of these options sound fantastic to you, but you’re thinking to yourself, “there’s no way I have the time or energy to pull these desserts off.” Afterall, going to the store to get groceries and then actually making the dessert can take a lot of time. Well, you don’t need to worry about that one bit! Porto’s Bakery sends all of these desserts straight to your door. The only thing you have to do is throw them in the oven, top them (when applicable), and bring them to the party. After all, Porto’s just made holiday dessert into one of the easiest chores you have this year.

Conclusion

It can be hard to choose what dessert to make for the annual holiday festivities that you, your friends, and your family put on. There are plenty of options to choose from and typically not enough time to make any of them. Luckily you have Porto’s Bakery. They send the unbaked desserts right to your door so that you can bring that homemade taste to the party without the homemade work.

