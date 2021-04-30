Terry Short Jr. talks Waynesboro city budget, his blues music on Spotify

Published Friday, Apr. 30, 2021, 3:45 pm

Waynesboro City Council member Terry Short Jr. joins the show to talk city budget issues, and on the lighter side, how his new blues album, “A Road Not Traveled,” is doing in terms of getting listeners.

Comments