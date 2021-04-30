first bank  

Terry Short Jr. talks Waynesboro city budget, his blues music on Spotify

Augusta Free Press

Published Friday, Apr. 30, 2021, 3:45 pm

Waynesboro City Council member Terry Short Jr. joins the show to talk city budget issues, and on the lighter side, how his new blues album, A Road Not Traveled,” is doing in terms of getting listeners.

