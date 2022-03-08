Staunton Visitors Guide wins award from travel journalists group

Published Tuesday, Mar. 8, 2022, 3:17 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The City of Staunton Tourism Department tied Visit Puerto Rico for the bronze in the 30th annual North American Travel Journalists Awards Competition in the Visitors’ Guide category for the 2021.

Staunton was honored for its 2021 Staunton Visitors Guide.

“The best visitor guides are the ones that inspire and inform. Rather than clutter our publication with a hodge-podge of lists and advertisements, we’ve intentionally stepped back from the hard sell,” said Sheryl Wagner, Staunton’s director of tourism. “Instead, we aimed to inspire wanderlust, showcasing both iconic landmarks and hidden treasures, while providing serious storytelling engagement.”

Founded in 1991, NATJA is a travel journalism industry leader that fosters high quality journalism by supporting the professional development of its members, providing exceptional program benefits and valuable resources, honoring the excellence of journalism throughout the world, and promoting travel and leisure to the general public.

NATJA also publishes TravelWorld International Magazine.

“As NATJA celebrates 30 years of recognizing the best in travel journalism, we are proud of this year’s list of winners,” stated NATJA CEO Helen Hernandez. “In spite of COVID-19, 2021 submissions provided an opportunity for unique experiences that resulted in thoughtful, informative, and safe travel stories. Thank you to all who submitted and to our judges who spent countless hours reviewing each and every submission. We celebrate all your work and efforts and hope that you will join us in celebrating this year’s winners.”

Wagner also noted, “It was vital that we address the COVID pandemic in a responsible but not alarming way. We filled the pages of our guide with outdoor-oriented imagery, addressed sensible travel precautions and mixed in photography showing both visitors and local residents wearing masks to reinforce the new reality of travel.”

The 2021 Staunton Visitor’s Guide can be viewed online at bit.ly/StauntonVisitorGuide.

For more information about NATJA or a complete list of award winners and honorable mentions, visit www.natja.org.

For more information about visiting Staunton visit www.VisitStaunton.com.