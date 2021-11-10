Staunton Recycling Center schedule to change after Thanksgiving holiday

The City of Staunton Recycling Center at Gypsy Hill Park is changing its hours after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 29, the new hours of the Recycling Center will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The center will continue to be closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.

The changes come amid higher-than-expected use of the facility, which generated a need for additional “down time” to take the recyclable materials to the facilities accepting them. The City also received multiple requests for a consistent schedule for the center, and the reduction in daylight hours was also creating some challenges for staff. The City will continue to track the number and timing of recycling center visits, and based on that data, may make additional accommodations in the future.

The City of Staunton is committed to the recycling program and is working diligently to keep it viable as the recycling market fluctuates. The Recycling Center at Gypsy Hill Park is a pilot program designed to tolerate those necessary modifications at a low cost and with minimal disruption for the community. Recycling programs worldwide are struggling, with smaller and rural communities being some of the hardest hit.

Additional information about Staunton’s recycling program can be found at www.ci.staunton.va.us/recycle or you can contact public works at 540.332.3892.

