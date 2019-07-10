State Fair names wine competition medal winners
Twenty-two Virginia wines representing 14 wineries garnered gold medals, and 21 wines representing 13 wineries won silver medals June 17 in the 26th State Fair of Virginia Commercial Wine Competition.
Entries from Ingleside Vineyards in Westmoreland County and Maggie Malick Wine Caves in Loudoun County captured the most gold medals with three each.
The competition drew 129 entries from 26 Virginia wineries and meaderies statewide. A panel of wine retailers, writers, collectors, restaurateurs and other industry professionals sampled and critiqued entries at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County. There were two medal categories, along with four label categories.
The State Fair wine competition promotes and showcases a vibrant and important element of Virginia agriculture and benefits the fair’s scholarship program.
Wines were judged per national industry standards. Judges awarded gold and silver medals and label awards. The Best in Show wines will be announced Sept. 26 at the fair’s benefit gala, Black Tie & Boots.
Virginia is ranked in the top six states nationwide for number of wineries and for wine grape production and is home to more than 250 wineries. The Virginia wine industry employs more than 8,200 full-time workers and contributes almost $1.37 billion to the state’s economy, according to a 2017 economic impact study.
2019 Medal Winners
Gold Medal
- Barboursville Vineyards – Sauvignon Blanc Reserve 2017
- Blacksnake Meadery – Meloluna
- Chateau MerrillAnne LLC – Cabernet Sauvignon 2016
- Cunningham Creek Winery – Rivanna Red 2016
- Cunningham Creek Winery – Viognier 2017
- Eden Try Estate Winery – Adam’s Rib 2007
- Effingham Manor Winery – Rosé 2018
- Generals Ridge Vineyard – Viognier 2016
- Ingleside Vineyards – Albariño 2018
- Ingleside Vineyards – Sangiovese 2016
- Ingleside Vineyards – Viognier 2018
- Maggie Malick Wine Caves – Fortissimo 2016
- Maggie Malick Wine Caves – Tempranillo 2016
- Maggie Malick Wine Caves – Tannat 2016
- Mountain Run Winery – Simply Chardonnay 2017
- Mountain Run Winery – Chardonnay 2016
- MountainRose Vineyards – Riesling 2016
- Pearmund Cellars – Ameritage Reserve 2016
- The Winery at Bull Run – Reconciliation 2017
- The Winery at Bull Run – Petit Verdot 2017
- Vint Hill Craft Winery – Enigma 2017
- Vint Hill Craft Winery – Traminette Trixie 2018
Silver Medal
- Barboursville Vineyards – Octagon 2015
- Barboursville Vineyards – Allegrante 2018
- Breaux Vineyards Ltd. – Madeleine’s Chardonnay 2017
- Breaux Vineyards Ltd. – Sauvignon Blanc 2018
- Chateau MerrillAnne LLC – Governor Spotswood 2016
- Chateau MerrillAnne LLC – Viognier 2017
- Effingham Manor Winery – King’s Ransom 2017
- Generals Ridge Vineyard – Petit Manseng 2016
- Generals Ridge Vineyard – GRV Rosé NV
- Gray Ghost Vineyards – Riesling 2018
- Horton Vineyards – Mourvedre 2016
- Ingleside Vineyards – Right Bank 2015
- Ingleside Vineyards – Cabernet Franc 2015
- Ingleside Vineyards – Chardonnay Reserve 2017
- Maggie Malick Wine Caves – Kaleidoscope 2016
- Maggie Malick Wine Caves – Petit Manseng 2018
- MountainRose Vineyards – Splashdam 2016
- Revalation Vineyards – Village 2017
- Revalation Vineyards – Petit Manseng 2017
- The Winery at Bull Run – Sweet Victory 2017
- Vint Hill Craft Winery – Cabernet Sauvignon 2016
Best Cider
- Mountain Run Winery – Hard Cider 2018
Best Rosé
- Effingham Manor Winery – Rosé 2018
Best Dessert Wine
- The Winery at Bull Run – Sweet Victory 201
Best Mead
- Blacksnake Meadery – Meloluna
Best Sparkling Wine
- Casanel Vineyards – White Spark 2015
Blue ribbon winners in the 2019 State Fair of Virginia Wine Label Competition are:
Best Individual Bottle Design
- First: The Winery at Bull Run – Sweet Victory 2017
- Second: Vint Hill Craft Winery – Enigma 2017
- Third: Barboursville Vineyards – Paxxito
Overall Winery Presentation
- First: Revalation Vineyards
- Second: Effingham Manor Winery
- Third: Chateau MerrillAnne LLC
Best Use of Illustration
- Horton Vineyards – Gears and Lace Series
Judges’ Award
- Revalation Vineyards
Proceeds from the wine competition benefit the State Fair of Virginia Scholarship Program. Since 2013 the State Fair has awarded more than 1,270 scholarships and has dedicated more than $472,000 to youth education. The fair offers more than $70,000 each year in scholarship money through 4-H, FFA and vocational competitions and specific equine, fine arts and horticulture competitions.
The 2019 State Fair of Virginia will run from Sept. 27 through Oct. 6. Information is available at StateFairVa.org.
