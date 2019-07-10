State Fair names wine competition medal winners

Twenty-two Virginia wines representing 14 wineries garnered gold medals, and 21 wines representing 13 wineries won silver medals June 17 in the 26th State Fair of Virginia Commercial Wine Competition.

Entries from Ingleside Vineyards in Westmoreland County and Maggie Malick Wine Caves in Loudoun County captured the most gold medals with three each.

The competition drew 129 entries from 26 Virginia wineries and meaderies statewide. A panel of wine retailers, writers, collectors, restaurateurs and other industry professionals sampled and critiqued entries at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County. There were two medal categories, along with four label categories.

The State Fair wine competition promotes and showcases a vibrant and important element of Virginia agriculture and benefits the fair’s scholarship program.

Wines were judged per national industry standards. Judges awarded gold and silver medals and label awards. The Best in Show wines will be announced Sept. 26 at the fair’s benefit gala, Black Tie & Boots.

Virginia is ranked in the top six states nationwide for number of wineries and for wine grape production and is home to more than 250 wineries. The Virginia wine industry employs more than 8,200 full-time workers and contributes almost $1.37 billion to the state’s economy, according to a 2017 economic impact study.

2019 Medal Winners

Gold Medal

Barboursville Vineyards – Sauvignon Blanc Reserve 2017

Blacksnake Meadery – Meloluna

Chateau MerrillAnne LLC – Cabernet Sauvignon 2016

Cunningham Creek Winery – Rivanna Red 2016

Cunningham Creek Winery – Viognier 2017

Eden Try Estate Winery – Adam’s Rib 2007

Effingham Manor Winery – Rosé 2018

Generals Ridge Vineyard – Viognier 2016

Ingleside Vineyards – Albariño 2018

Ingleside Vineyards – Sangiovese 2016

Ingleside Vineyards – Viognier 2018

Maggie Malick Wine Caves – Fortissimo 2016

Maggie Malick Wine Caves – Tempranillo 2016

Maggie Malick Wine Caves – Tannat 2016

Mountain Run Winery – Simply Chardonnay 2017

Mountain Run Winery – Chardonnay 2016

MountainRose Vineyards – Riesling 2016

Pearmund Cellars – Ameritage Reserve 2016

The Winery at Bull Run – Reconciliation 2017

The Winery at Bull Run – Petit Verdot 2017

Vint Hill Craft Winery – Enigma 2017

Vint Hill Craft Winery – Traminette Trixie 2018

Silver Medal

Barboursville Vineyards – Octagon 2015

Barboursville Vineyards – Allegrante 2018

Breaux Vineyards Ltd. – Madeleine’s Chardonnay 2017

Breaux Vineyards Ltd. – Sauvignon Blanc 2018

Chateau MerrillAnne LLC – Governor Spotswood 2016

Chateau MerrillAnne LLC – Viognier 2017

Effingham Manor Winery – King’s Ransom 2017

Generals Ridge Vineyard – Petit Manseng 2016

Generals Ridge Vineyard – GRV Rosé NV

Gray Ghost Vineyards – Riesling 2018

Horton Vineyards – Mourvedre 2016

Ingleside Vineyards – Right Bank 2015

Ingleside Vineyards – Cabernet Franc 2015

Ingleside Vineyards – Chardonnay Reserve 2017

Maggie Malick Wine Caves – Kaleidoscope 2016

Maggie Malick Wine Caves – Petit Manseng 2018

MountainRose Vineyards – Splashdam 2016

Revalation Vineyards – Village 2017

Revalation Vineyards – Petit Manseng 2017

The Winery at Bull Run – Sweet Victory 2017

Vint Hill Craft Winery – Cabernet Sauvignon 2016

Best Cider

Mountain Run Winery – Hard Cider 2018

Best Rosé

Effingham Manor Winery – Rosé 2018

Best Dessert Wine

The Winery at Bull Run – Sweet Victory 201

Best Mead

Blacksnake Meadery – Meloluna

Best Sparkling Wine

Casanel Vineyards – White Spark 2015

Blue ribbon winners in the 2019 State Fair of Virginia Wine Label Competition are:

Best Individual Bottle Design

First: The Winery at Bull Run – Sweet Victory 2017

Second: Vint Hill Craft Winery – Enigma 2017

Third: Barboursville Vineyards – Paxxito

Overall Winery Presentation

First: Revalation Vineyards

Second: Effingham Manor Winery

Third: Chateau MerrillAnne LLC

Best Use of Illustration

Horton Vineyards – Gears and Lace Series

Judges’ Award

Revalation Vineyards

Proceeds from the wine competition benefit the State Fair of Virginia Scholarship Program. Since 2013 the State Fair has awarded more than 1,270 scholarships and has dedicated more than $472,000 to youth education. The fair offers more than $70,000 each year in scholarship money through 4-H, FFA and vocational competitions and specific equine, fine arts and horticulture competitions.

The 2019 State Fair of Virginia will run from Sept. 27 through Oct. 6. Information is available at StateFairVa.org.

