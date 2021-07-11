first bank  

Standoff ends peacefully: Waynesboro man in custody on abduction charge

Augusta Free Press

Published Saturday, Jul. 10, 2021, 10:13 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Travis Wayne Elyard
Travis Wayne Elyard. Photo courtesy Waynesboro Police Department.

A Waynesboro man is in custody after holding a woman at gunpoint, leading to a standoff with police Saturday evening.

Travis Wayne Elyard, 27, was arrested on an abduction charge and an additional charge of brandishing a firearm.

The incident was reported in the 1300 block of West 11th Street at 6:49 p.m. The female victim was located at a local gas station and was interviewed by officers. The victim advised she had been held at gunpoint by Elyard.

The Waynesboro Police Department Negotiations Team and SWAT Team arrived on the scene and contacted Elyard.

After a lengthy negotiation process, Elyard surrendered and was taken into custody.

Elyard is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail with no bond.


Augusta Health Augusta Free Press Kris McMackin CPA
augusta free press news
Augusta Free Press