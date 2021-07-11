Standoff ends peacefully: Waynesboro man in custody on abduction charge

A Waynesboro man is in custody after holding a woman at gunpoint, leading to a standoff with police Saturday evening.

Travis Wayne Elyard, 27, was arrested on an abduction charge and an additional charge of brandishing a firearm.

The incident was reported in the 1300 block of West 11th Street at 6:49 p.m. The female victim was located at a local gas station and was interviewed by officers. The victim advised she had been held at gunpoint by Elyard.

The Waynesboro Police Department Negotiations Team and SWAT Team arrived on the scene and contacted Elyard.

After a lengthy negotiation process, Elyard surrendered and was taken into custody.

Elyard is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail with no bond.