Smith House Galleries announces January exhibition

Arts Council of the Valley opens a new exhibition, Art is Relative: A Marshman Family Exhibition, at Smith House Galleries with a reception during First Fridays of the Valley on Friday, Jan. 7, from 5-7 p.m.

The reception is sponsored by Chuck Williams Financial Advising and the Marshman family. Kathy Moran Wealth Group is 2022 First Fridays of the Valley Exclusive Sponsor.

The exhibition runs through Jan. 28, with in-person visits Monday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed Jan. 17), and will also be available online at valleyarts.org/current-exhibition.

Smith House Galleries is supported in part by ACV’s 2022 Cultivating the Arts Platinum Sponsors: Kathy Moran Wealth Group, Matchbox Realty, and Riner Rentals.

Art is Relative showcases the talents of several Marshman family members, including Frank and Janet Marshman, who curated the exhibition. Works range from sculptures and automatons to paintings, photography, and fiber arts.

“There’s also a touch of local art history,” explained ACV Executive Director Jenny Burden. “Frank’s late father, Robert Perry Marshman, designed window and interior displays for the Joseph Neys Department Store in Harrisonburg.

“And Frank’s mother, Helen Virginia Marshman, painted for 25 years, creating many murals – including a 25 x 40-foot Christmas Carol display for the side of the Joseph Neys building,” she added.

Helen, who died in 2007, also designed and painted department store wall displays, the city seal of Harrisonburg, and murals for Spotswood Bank and Spotswood Country Club, Burden noted.

“This exhibition is truly one of a kind,” Burden said.

