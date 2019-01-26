SMAC swimmers place at Winterfest

The Waynesboro YMCA SMAC swim team competed last week at the Winterfest Championship at the University of Maryland.

SMAC had four swimmers place in the meet, featuring 51 teams from YMCAs up and down the East Coast.

Results

Davis Mckellop

11th 13-14 Boys 500 Free 5:09.79

11th 13-14 Boys 200 Free 1:54.52

13th 13-14 Boys 200 Breast 2:31.11

Paige Mckellop

12th 11-12 Girls 500 Free 5:49.11

Tate Snyder

12th 15&O Boys 200 Fly 2:01.08

16th 15&O Boys 100 Fly :53.29

Kristen Wagner