Shenandoah University announces 2019 Vivian Christy Sansoni award winners

The Shenandoah Conservatory Arts Academy of Shenandoah University announced the 2019 Vivian Sansoni Scholarship award winners.

Each year the Vivian Christy Sansoni Award is given to a student(s) in Winchester Public Schools with demonstrated financial need who otherwise would not have the opportunity to explore the arts through the many programs offered at SCAA.

The fall 2019 award winners are:

Emma Davis, (Grade 3)

Jasmine Pellot, (Grade 4)

Yaselin Mejia-Mota, (Grade 7)

Yeyhlin Velasquez-Zavala, (Grade 9)

Emma is taking ballet, and Jasmine will join the Blue Ridge Choristers. Yaselin will receive private instruction in the clarinet, and Yeyhlin will sing with the Top of Virginia Youth Chorale.

In 2015, the family of Vivian Sansoni created a scholarship in her memory – ‘Each year this award is given in her memory to students when a financial need prohibits exploration of their talent and creativity’. Vivian was an actress, singer, dancer, and musician, and the arts provided a wonderful outlet for her creativity to flourish. Those selected receive free art instruction as a result of this scholarship.

“Shenandoah Conservatory Arts Academy gave Vivian the opportunity to grow, explore her many talents, and to imagine, inspire, originate and innovate,” said her mother, Amy Christy-Davila, of Winchester. “Vivian’s performances through SCAA have provided her family and friends with memories that will last a lifetime.”

“The scholarship in Vivian’s name allows other young talents to explore and expand their dreams,” said her father, Brian Sansoni, of Silver Spring, Maryland. “Vivian’s joy, imagination, inspiration and spirit live on through the creative journeys that these students will take in the months and years ahead.

Any individual or organization may add to this fund at any time through direct gifts, properties, securities, trusts or bequests in order to enhance the number and size of the awards being made.

To donate to The Vivian Christy Sansoni Award, contact Assistant Vice President for Advancement Greeley Myers at 540/665-4936 or gmyers2@su.edu. You may also give online via su.edu/christysansoni. Shenandoah University expresses its sincere appreciation to Vivian’s family for its generosity in establishing this scholarship in her memory.

