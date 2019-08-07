Shenandoah promotes Cameron on baseball staff

Shenandoah University baseball coach Kevin Anderson announced Wednesday a pair of changes to his coaching staff.

Anderson, who has won 496 games and three NCAA regional titles in 16 seasons as the Hornets head coach, has promoted Bruce Cameron to associate head coach and added former MLB pitcher Rick Croushore as the program’s pitching coach and recruiting coordinator.

Cameron, who has been the Hornets top assistant since the 2009 season, has helped SU to a 378-122-1 record (.755) in that span. Shenandoah has also won nine regular season or conference tournament titles, along with three regional titles, during those 11 seasons.

Since joining the ODAC for the 2013 season, Cameron, who serves as the squad’s hitting coach, has tutored 11 first team All-ODAC honorees.

“Bruce is an excellent baseball coach and a great deal of our success is due to his tireless work with our student-athletes,” Anderson said.

“I have wanted to name him as my associate head coach for some time and when the athletic department opened up this avenue this summer, I promoted him immediately. I am so happy to have him in this role.”

Croushore, who played for Anderson in the early 1990s when Anderson was the head coach at DI James Madison University, had an 11-year professional baseball career that included major league stints with the St. Louis Cardinals, Colorado Rockies, Boston Red Sox and the New York Mets.

In addition to the above organizations, Croushore also appeared in the minor leagues for the Tampa Bay Rays, Florida Marlins, Baltimore Orioles and the Cincinnati Reds.

During and following his professional career, Croushore served as a pitching coach at Benton (Arkansas) High School and saw 27 of his players earn college scholarships and/or play professional baseball.

“I have known Rick for 30 years and have watched him transition into coaching following an outstanding playing career,” Anderson said.

“He reached out to me earlier this spring and expressed a desire to get into college coaching and since I had an opening on staff, I began to see if it could work out to bring him to Shenandoah.

“He is going to be an asset to our pitchers and his contacts throughout amateur and youth baseball makes him perfect for our recruiting coordinator spot. We are very excited to have Rick join our staff.”

