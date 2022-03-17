augusta free press news

Shenandoah National Park recruiting for seasonal staff

Augusta Free Press

Published Thursday, Mar. 17, 2022, 2:34 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pandora

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Shenandoah National Park
(© Vladimir Grablev – stock.adobe.com)

Shenandoah National Park is currently recruiting for full and part-time fee collection rangers.

Positions are available at the Park’s entrance stations and campgrounds including Old Rag and Whiteoak boundary entrances. Rangers welcome visitors, answer questions about the Park and surrounding areas, and collect fees.

Retail and customer service experience is preferred.

These are federal government jobs at the GS-4 level at $15.47 per hour. The positions are temporary for up to a year.

Interested candidates should send their resumes to Doug Swanson at douglas_swanson@nps.gov  Applications will be accepted through April 1.


augusta free press
augusta free press