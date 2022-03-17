Shenandoah National Park recruiting for seasonal staff

Shenandoah National Park is currently recruiting for full and part-time fee collection rangers.

Positions are available at the Park’s entrance stations and campgrounds including Old Rag and Whiteoak boundary entrances. Rangers welcome visitors, answer questions about the Park and surrounding areas, and collect fees.

Retail and customer service experience is preferred.

These are federal government jobs at the GS-4 level at $15.47 per hour. The positions are temporary for up to a year.

Interested candidates should send their resumes to Doug Swanson at douglas_swanson@nps.gov Applications will be accepted through April 1.