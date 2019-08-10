Shenandoah Athletics mobile app now available
The Shenandoah University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has a new mobile app available for download.
The app, developed in conjunction with the department’s web provider, SIDEARMSports, gives users a quick and efficient way to get rosters and schedules, along with the latest scores, statistics and stories on the Hornets 21 intercollegiate athletics programs.
The app also features geo-fenced push notifications and fans can customize the app to follow their favorite SU programs.
The push notifications and customizations are both optional. The push notifications include game-time and final score notifications as well as an option to view that game’s digital program.
The mobile app can be downloaded for free on Apple devices through the App Store and on Android devices through Google Play by searching for ‘Shenandoah Athletics.’
This app replaces the department’s previous app, “Shenandoah Front Row”. Front Row is no longer supported and fans who have downloaded that app are encouraged to download the new app.
