Series Notes: No. 12 Virginia faces Clemson in final ACC home series
No. 12 Virginia (35-12, 14-10 ACC) will play its final three home games of the regular season with a weekend ACC series against Clemson (31-18, 9-14 ACC) beginning Friday.
The first two games of the series will be broadcast on ACCNX, while the finale on Sunday is scheduled to air on ACC Network.
ACCNX is available to authenticated subscribers of ACC Network via ESPN.com and the ESPN app. For more information on ACC Network and a list of providers visit GetACCN.com. In addition, all three games can be heard locally in Charlottesville on WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM) and anywhere on WINA.com. Links to live stats can be found on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can get in-game updates on the team’s official twitter page (@UVABaseball).
Weekend Promotions
- Friday —”Happy Hour” – 50% off the price Route 11 chips, 22oz soda (first hour that gates are open)
- Saturday – “Happy Hour” – $1 popcorn or a small bag of chips assorted (first hour that gates are open)
- Sunday—”Happy Hour” $1 popcorn and $1 small bag assorted lays
- Sunday— FREE Ice Cream for kids running the bases after the game. (First 500)
Parking
- For Friday’s game only – baseball fans can park in JPJ South lot, JPJ East lot and the Emmett/Ivy Garage. The JPJ Arena lot and garage will be reserved for an event at the Arena.
Probables
Friday – 6 p.m.
- Clemson: RHP Mack Anglin (5-4, 3.65 ERA, 61.2 IP, 39 BB, 63 SO)
- Virginia: LHP Brian Gursky (7-0, 2.53 ERA, 53.1 IP, 25 BB, 65 SO)
Saturday – 4 p.m.
- Clemson: TBA
- Virginia: LHP Nate Savino (4-4, 3.86 ERA, 60.2 IP, 23 BB, 66 SO)
Sunday – 3 p.m.
- Clemson: TBA
- Virginia: LHP Jake Berry (5-2. 4.34, 45.2 IP, 18 BB, 58 SO)