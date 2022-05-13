Series Notes: No. 12 Virginia faces Clemson in final ACC home series

Published Thursday, May. 12, 2022, 10:52 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

No. 12 Virginia (35-12, 14-10 ACC) will play its final three home games of the regular season with a weekend ACC series against Clemson (31-18, 9-14 ACC) beginning Friday.

The first two games of the series will be broadcast on ACCNX, while the finale on Sunday is scheduled to air on ACC Network.

ACCNX is available to authenticated subscribers of ACC Network via ESPN.com and the ESPN app. For more information on ACC Network and a list of providers visit GetACCN.com. In addition, all three games can be heard locally in Charlottesville on WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM) and anywhere on WINA.com. Links to live stats can be found on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can get in-game updates on the team’s official twitter page (@UVABaseball).

Weekend Promotions

Friday —”Happy Hour” – 50% off the price Route 11 chips, 22oz soda (first hour that gates are open)

Saturday – “Happy Hour” – $1 popcorn or a small bag of chips assorted (first hour that gates are open)

Sunday—”Happy Hour” $1 popcorn and $1 small bag assorted lays

Sunday— FREE Ice Cream for kids running the bases after the game. (First 500)

Parking

For Friday’s game only – baseball fans can park in JPJ South lot, JPJ East lot and the Emmett/Ivy Garage. The JPJ Arena lot and garage will be reserved for an event at the Arena.

Probables

Friday – 6 p.m.

Clemson: RHP Mack Anglin (5-4, 3.65 ERA, 61.2 IP, 39 BB, 63 SO)

RHP Mack Anglin (5-4, 3.65 ERA, 61.2 IP, 39 BB, 63 SO) Virginia: LHP Brian Gursky (7-0, 2.53 ERA, 53.1 IP, 25 BB, 65 SO)

Saturday – 4 p.m.

Clemson: TBA

TBA Virginia: LHP Nate Savino (4-4, 3.86 ERA, 60.2 IP, 23 BB, 66 SO)

Sunday – 3 p.m.

Clemson : TBA

: TBA Virginia: LHP Jake Berry (5-2. 4.34, 45.2 IP, 18 BB, 58 SO)

Like this: Like Loading...