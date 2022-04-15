Series Notes: #8 Virginia, on four-game losing skid, heads to Pitt

No. 8 Virginia (26-7, 9-6 ACC) will be on the road this weekend to play three games at Pitt (19-12, 7-7 ACC).

The series opener is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. The opener along with Saturday’s contest will air on ACCNX while game three on Sunday will be carried by ACC Network.

Game Coverage

Authenticated subscribers of ACC Network can watch the entire series on the ESPN app and ESPN.com. For a list of providers that have ACC Network and more information on the network visit GetACCN.com. All three games can be heard locally in Charlottesville on WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM) or anywhere on WINA.com. Links to live stats can be found on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can get in-game updates on the team’s official twitter page (@UVABaseball).

Probable Starting Pitchers

Friday

Virginia: LHP Nate Savino (4-2, 3.89 ERA, 44.0 IP, 11 BB, 49 SO)

Pitt: RHP Matt Gilbertson (5-2, 2.98 ERA, 48.1 IP, 10 BB, 45 SO)

Saturday, 3 p.m.

Virginia: LHP Brian Gursky (5-0, 3.09 ERA, 35.0 IP, 16 BB, 42 SO)

Pitt: RHP Logan Evans (3-3, 6.00 ERA, 42.0 IP, 11 BB, 39 SO)

Sunday, 2 p.m.

Virginia: LHP Jake Berry (4-1, 4.65 ERA, 31.0 IP, 11 BB, 45 SO)

Pitt: RHP Billy Corcoran (4-2, 3.80 ERA, 45.0 IP, 5 BB, 33 SO)

