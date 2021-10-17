Scott German: Yes, Virginia, you were that good today

Virginia’s dominance over Duke continued Saturday at Scott Stadium as the Cavaliers excelled in every phase of the game in clobbering the Blue devils 48-0.

In collecting their seventh consecutive win over Duke, Virginia built a 34-0 lead at halftime – the most points the Cavaliers have scored in the first half against an ACC team since 2004, when they scored 35 against North Carolina.

Efficiency? Yes, indeed. Virginia scored on all six first-half possessions. Duke forced a second quarter punt by UVA, only to have a roughing the punter penalty allow the Cavaliers to retain possession.

Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong completed 25 of 45 passes for 364 yards and TD passes in just three quarters of action. For the game, the Cavaliers pummeled the Duke defense for 526 total yards – practically in those same three quarters before turning things over to mostly reserves.

It was a day of big plays for Virginia. The Cavaliers ripped off 11 passing plays of 15 yards or more before the first half concluded.

Virginia also spread the wealth, offensively speaking. Ten Cavalier rushers tallied 164 rushing yards and four scores. Through the air, seven UVA receivers caught passes for 364 yards and two scores. Dontayvion Wicks had the biggest day for the receiving corps with seven receptions for 125 yards.

Virginia defense maligned no longer

Remember September? The Virginia defense doesn’t resemble the outfit that gave up 98 total points in back-to-back losses to North Carolina and Wake Forest.

Coming into Saturday’s contest, Duke had the league’s third best total offensive team, averaging nearly 500 yards per game.

The UVA defense was dominant from the outset, as the Blue Devils mounted just one extended drive in the first half, ending with, you guessed it, a missed field goal, as the Duke kicker banged a 25-yard attempt off the left upright, a doink heard all the way up to the press box.

The defensive shutout was preserved in the game’s closing minutes when Blue Devil backup quarterback Riley Leonard fumbled and Virginia recovered to complete the blanking.

What’s ahead?

Virginia (3-2, 5-2) remains at Scott Stadium next Saturday, facing Georgia Tech in a prime time 7:30 kickoff against the Yellow Jackets.

Coming off consecutive weeks of last-second league wins, Virginia spared themselves of any such dramatics.

Story by Scott German