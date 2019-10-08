Early American scholar focusing on women in politics speaks at JMU
James Madison University and “Democracy in Peril?” will host Rosemarie Zagarri, an early American scholar and professor of U.S. history at George Mason University, as the next presenter of the Madison Vision Series.
During this lecture, Zagarri will examine women in the founding period and the events that led to the politicization of women. She will also look at the post-Revolutionary debate about a woman’s role, the backlash that led to hostility toward women in electoral politics and how those impacts are still felt today.
Zagarri received a doctorate from Yale University and specializes in early American history. Zagarri has published four books and numerous articles in scholarly journals such as the Journal of American History, American Quarterly, Journal of the Early Republic and William & Mary Quarterly.
Members of the community are invited to listen to Zagarri on Monday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. in Wilson Hall. The event is free and open to the public and parking will be available in the Mason Street Parking Deck.
The Madison Vision Series is a lecture series honoring James Madison’s conviction that cultivating an informed and educated citizenry is essential to the health of our republican democracy. The series brings scholars, thinkers and leaders from all backgrounds to campus for lively explorations of issues facing our society. The series is supported by the Madison Forever Vision fund and the Nov. 4 event is co-sponsored with JMU’s “Democracy in Peril?.”
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.